NCSS announces Parent Connect

On Tuesday, the Newton County School System announced a series of live, virtual information sessions about the school district’s plan to begin the year with an all-virtual format.

Through these 45-minute virtual workshops, titled Parent Connect, district administrators will touch on a wide variety of topics related to the school district’s plans, as well as field questions from parents.

“We know that many parents have questions and concerns regarding the transition to virtual learning,” Dr. Shelia Thomas, NCSS Chief Strategy and Support Services Officer, stated in a press release. “Our Parent Connect program is one way we can help allay those concerns and answer the many questions parents might have before students report for virtual learning on September 8.”

According to Thomas, presenters will include district administrators from the Superintendent’s Office, Technology, Curriculum and Instruction, Student Services, Nutrition, Special Education, Student Support, and the After School Academic Program.

The press release listed a wide array of topics that will be covered during the sessions, including the following: virtual learning expectations, how to be successful in the virtual platform, Components of Student Services, Meal Applications and Food Distribution, Special Education Services, Social Emotional Learning, Guidance Counseling and the Academic Program.

“The two 45-minute sessions will consist of 30-minute presentations followed by a 15-minute opportunity to submit questions to administrators,” Thomas stated. “We will offer the sessions at both 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM live on the Newton County School System YouTube Channel. These sessions will be recorded and saved so parents who miss them have the opportunity to view them at their convenience.”

Thomas noted that NCSS close out the week with Parent University, which will feature a general overview of the digital tools that may be utilized through virtual learning. It will be hosted live on the NCSS YouTube channel.

Parent University will be presented through five one-hour, live sessions. No pre-registration is required and students and parents may attend multiple sessions.

“While starting the school year in a virtual environment is not ideal, the opportunities for parents and students to learn about our tools and resources during each information session will be helpful to starting the school year off successfully,” NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey stated. “It my desire to begin in-person, face-to-face instruction as soon as possible. In order to slow the transmission of the COVID 19 virus, everyone in our community must do their part by implementing the three W’s: Wash your hands, Watch your distance, and Wear a mask! If we do our part, schools will start.”