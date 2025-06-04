By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
NCS announces Seamless Summer Option Free Meal Program
newton county schools logo

As summer begins, Newton County Schools is announcing the operation of its 2025 Seamless Summer Option (SSO) Free Meal Program. From June 2–26, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., meals will be available at no cost to all children aged 18 and younger and individuals 21 and younger with a state-recognized disability. Meals will be served Mondays through Thursdays at multiple community locations.

Sites:

  • *Denny Dobbs Skate Park: 6224 State Route 212, Covington, GA 30016
  • Spring Hill Park: 757 Lower River Rd., Covington, GA 30016
  • Pleasant View Baptist Church: 10201 Flat Shoals Rd., Covington, GA 30014
  • B.C. Crowell Park: 300 Main Street, Porterdale, GA 30014
  • St. Paul A.M.E. Church: 13108 Brown Bridge Rd., Covington, GA 30016
  • Covington Housing Authority: 5160 Alcovy Rd., Covington, GA 30014
  • Nelson Heights Community Center: 7200 Laseter St., Covington, GA 30014
  • *Mansfield Elementary School: 45 3rd Ave., Mansfield, GA 30055
  • *Mansfield Elementary School and Pleasant View Baptist Church will offer breakfast (7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.) and lunch. Denny Dobbs Skate Park and Spring Hill Park will serve meals from Noon to 1 p.m.

All meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis and must be consumed on-site.

A listing of sites and other important information about the Seamless Summer Option Program is available at www.newtonschoolnutrition.com or by calling the NCS Nutrition Office at 770-788-3102. The United States Department of Agriculture sponsors the program. 