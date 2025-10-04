NCS achieves graduation rate over 90%

For the fourth consecutive year, Newton County Schools (NCS) has achieved a graduation rate above 90%, an achievement that reflects sustained results. According to data released by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), NCS posted a 90.5% graduation rate in 2025, once again surpassing the state average of 87.2%.

This year’s accomplishment is particularly noteworthy because it pairs with a record-setting number of graduates. In 2025, a total of 2,912 students earned their high school diplomas across the district - the largest collective graduating class in Newton County Schools’ history.

Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is:

The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.

Adjusted Cohort Definition: From the beginning of ninth grade, students entering that grade form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years and subtracting any students who transfer out.

Two of three Newton County high schools, Eastside and Newton, individually exceeded the state graduation rate average.





2025 Graduation Rates

Alcovy High: 86.3%

Eastside High: 93.5%

Newton High: 91.8%

District: 90.5%

State: 87.2%

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III, praised the achievement stating, “Our people are the reason for this success. Reaching and maintaining a graduation rate above 90% for consecutive years, and doing so while graduating the largest class in our district’s history speaks to the impact of our teachers, staff, families, and partners – our entire community. This is a win for us all.”

Board Chair Abigail Coggin added, “This accomplishment represents a brighter future for our students and for Newton County.”