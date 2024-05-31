Moment finally arrives for Alcovy’s class of 2024

On the night of Friday, May 24, Alcovy seniors walked onto the stage as students, and left as graduates of the class of 2024.

Alcovy celebrated its graduation ceremony on the grounds of Sharp Stadium as the sun went down over Covington.

Following the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance,” Jakobi Johnson took the stage and began the ceremony with “Welcome to the graduation of the class of 2024.”

Following the pledge of allegiance and a recognition of the Newton County Board of Education, the attention turned to Tigers’ salutatorian, Lenaya Turnbull.

Turnbull expressed to her fellow graduates the importance of enjoying every moment in the following years to come.

“What I can say is that you should not take the next few years, or life in general, for granted,” Turnbull said. “A quote from Maya Angelou reads, ‘I encourage you to live with life. Be courageous and adventurous. Give us a tomorrow more than we deserve.’”

Before the end of her speech, Turnbull expressed gratitude to her class’ ninth grade teachers, who tackled the task of teaching during the COVID pandemic.

Following Turnbull’s address, the spotlight was given to Alcovy’s valedictorian, Tania Menchaca.

In her address, Menchaca harped on the topic of family. In fact, Menchaca referenced a Vin Diesel quote from the Fast and the Furious franchise to further cement the importance of family.

“From the late night study sessions, to the moments of self doubt, our families have been there every step of the way,” Menchaca said. “They teach us the values of love, respect, and compassion shaping us into the individuals we are today. But family isn’t just about the blood relations, it’s about the bonds we form with those who love and care for us and condition us. It’s about the friends that become siblings, the mentos that guide us and the communities that embrace us.”

Newton College and Career Academy (NCCA) principal and CEO, Chad Walker, followed with his address to the Tigers’ graduation class.

“Graduates, you have worked diligently, pouring countless hours into honing your skills, expanding your knowledge and preparing yourself for the challenges that lie ahead,” Walker said. “Your unwavering belief in NCCA has shown the trainers and your fellow associates what true dedication looks like.”

Walker used his time to shine light on NCCA and Stem Institute students who attended Alcovy.

Following Walker was Alcovy principal Kristopher Williams, who spoke to his fifth graduating class as the school’s principal. In his address, Williams spoke to the growth he saw from the 2024 class.

“From the timid freshman that entered these halls years ago, to the confident and poised young adults sitting before me today. You have truly transformed,” Williams said. “You have navigated the challenges of academia, embraced diverse perspectives and fostered a sense of community within our school.

“Throughout your high school years, you have not only excelled academically, but also risked the fabric of all schools through your talents, passions and leadership.”

Williams took the time to announce statistics from this year’s graduating class.

Alcovy graduates are set to attend 67 different post-secondary institutions. Along with that, Williams also referenced how the class raised $21,288,844 in private, academic and athletic scholarships.

Williams ended his speech by giving out three awards.

The first award, the Alcovy Tiger Award, was given to Christopher ‘CJ” Salmon. Williams referenced how Salmon’s award shows his strive to represent Alcovy’s motto of “Tiger Pride”.

Canaylah Releford was given the Principal’s Award, which Williams stated was to be given to someone who faced a challenge in their life, but still persevered in education.

The final award was the Atlanta Journal Constitution Award, which was given to Matthew Mullinax.

Williams then asked for the graduates to be accepted as he turned the stage over to Newton County Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III, who gave his address.

“There is no doubt that today marks a significant milestone in each of your lives. And I, along with the Newton County Board of Education and this entire community, celebrate you for obtaining this remarkable achievement,” Bradley said. “You’ve worked hard, you’ve demonstrated resilience, you’ve overcome challenges and you’ve done it all with an unmatched spirit and enthusiasm.”

Bradley ended his address by releasing the diplomas, which led to the graduates’ names being called one-by-one.

Following the announcement of the names, Bradley took the stage once more to confirm the graduation before letting Menchaca get the last words in on graduation night. With anticipation building, Menchaca led Alcovy’s 2024 class with the turning of the tassels to signify the culmination of their work over the last 12 years.

Fireworks and flame machines began to go off as the graduates celebrated their achievement with family, former teachers and each other.