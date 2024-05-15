Mike Collins congratulates Eastside High students headed to U.S. Service Academies

During a joint ceremony at Eastside High School on May 10, representative Mike Collins congratulated two seniors for earning appointments to America’s Service Academies.

Molly O’Brien accepted an offer of appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. The daughter of Kevin and Deanna O’Brien of Social Circle, Molly will join the Mariners NCAA Division III Swim Team.

Additionally, Michael Hairston accepted an appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Michael is the son of Michael and Latoria Hairston of Covington.

Both will enter their respective academies in July 2024 and upon graduation will become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.



