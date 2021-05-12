Loaned electronic devices for all Newton schools to be collected at three locations

The end of the school year is quickly approaching and the Newton County School System (NCSS) Department of Technology is making plans to collect electronic devices loaned to students and families during the past year.



According to Adam Phyall, NCSS Director of Technology and Media Services, the district will offer a centralized device collection during the first week of June.

“We will collect devices on June 2 through June 5 at our three high schools,” Phyall said in a news release. “Each school in the district will be assigned a high school where they should return their borrowed devices.”

Phyall said students and any family members must wear facemasks when returning devices.

In addition, all devices should be fully charged before returning them to the district, as technicians will run a check on each device.

“We want to remind students and parents to bring all charging cables and hotspots along with Chromebooks to the collection site,” said Phyall.

School assignments to return devices are listed below:

• ALCOVY HIGH: Heard-Mixon Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Rocky Plains, West Newton Elementary, Veterans Memorial Middle.

• EASTSIDE HIGH: Livingston Elementary, East Newton Elementary Newton County Theme School , Flint Hill Elementary Middle Ridge Elementary, Indian Creek Middle, Cousins Middle, Mansfield Elementary.

• NEWTON HIGH: Live Oak Elementary, Liberty Middle, Clements Middle, Fairview Elementary, Newton College & Career Academy, South Salem Elementary, Porterdale Elementary.

For more information, email the NCSS Technology Department at techsupport@newton.k12.ga.us for assistance.