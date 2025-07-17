Kennedy Carlock wins top honors in 2025 Braille Challenge Finals

Newton County Schools has announced that Kennedy Carlock, a rising third-grade student at Newton County STEAM Academy, earned top honors in the Apprentice division of the 2025 Braille Challenge Finals.

The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind for students in grades one through 12 who are blind or visually impaired. This year’s finals, held at the University of Southern California campus, marked the competition’s 25th anniversary. More than 1,300 students from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia participated in regional events, with the top 50 earning a place at the Finals—including Kennedy.

Kennedy competed in the Apprentice division, which includes first and second graders, and emerged as the highest-scoring student in her level. She demonstrated outstanding skill in reading comprehension, spelling, proofreading, speed and accuracy and interpreting tactile charts and graphs.

“We are incredibly proud of Kennedy and this tremendous accomplishment,” said Mr. Donald Helm, principal of Newton County STEAM Academy. “Her curiosity, intelligence, and hard work are truly inspiring. She is a shining example of what it means to pursue excellence, and she has made her school family incredibly proud.”

Created to promote braille literacy, the Braille Challenge reinforces essential academic and life skills for students who are blind or visually impaired. According to the National Federation of the Blind, only 16% of adults with visual impairments attain a bachelor’s degree or higher, while 90% of employed adults who are blind are braille users—highlighting the lifelong value of braille proficiency.

“Kennedy has represented her school, our school system, and the entire state of Georgia with incredible grace, determination, and excellence,” said Dr. Duke Bradley III, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “To rise to the top among competitors from across the globe in an event of this caliber is nothing short of extraordinary. She has made the entire Newton County community very proud!”