High School students named semifinalists for 2024 Governor’s Honors program

Twelve Newton County School System (NCSS) high school students have been named semi-finalists for the 2024 Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom. It is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.

GHP is held in mid-summer (mid-June to mid-July) as a residential educational experience on a college or university campus. This year’s program will be hosted by Georgia Southern University from June 16 through July 13, 2024. Students will attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and then participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening. Meals and rooms are provided by the program.

Students interested in attending must participate in a series of interviews and should be able to speak eloquently and in great detail about the subject they choose. They are students who desire to work with their subject outside of school and go above and beyond. Students may be nominated in Communicative Arts (ELA), all the foreign languages, math, science, social studies, dance, music, theater, visual arts, engineering and agriscience.

According to Shundreia Neely, NCSS Director of Secondary Schools, NCSS has a GHP committee comprised of a representative from each school and a GHP coordinator, Eric Adams.

“The school representative informs teachers about the program and asks teachers to nominate students who are highly talented and qualified to meet the criteria of the program,” Neely said. “After the teachers provide the student names, the representative meets with students to provide them with an overview of GHP and how the nomination process works. Additionally, the school-level GHP representative checks to ensure students meet the criteria. If the student meets the criteria, the school level representative works with the teacher and student to collect information for GHP nomination.

“Students’ names are submitted to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA). The students are next contacted by GOSA to complete a state application in efforts to be selected for state interviews. If selected, students become semi-finalists and then compete in state interviews. Students selected as finalists from state interviews will have the opportunity to participate in the GHP summer program.”

Dr. Duke Bradley III, NCSS' superintendent, commended the students on this accomplishments.

"Congratulations to our students for their well-deserved recognition as semi-finalists in the 2024 Georgia Governor's Honors Program," Bradley said. "These students have put in substantial effort to refine their applications and essays for the semi-finalist round. Their dedication is evident in their selection across a range of subject areas, such as Engineering, Mathematics, World Languages, Communicative Arts, Social Studies, Visual Arts and more.

“Their commitment to advancing their knowledge and skills is commendable. I appreciate the hard work put forth by each student, and I wish them success in the next phase of the Governor's Honors Program. Their achievements bring pride to the Newton County School System."