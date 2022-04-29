GPTC's Clark begins work as Southern Crescent Tech president

GRIFFIN, Ga. – Georgia Piedmont Technical College's longtime economic development director recently began work as president of Southern Crescent Technical College.

Irvin T. Clark started his new job April 18 after the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) approved his appointment as the new president of the college which has campuses or centers in Monticello, West Jackson, McDonough, Griffin and South Thomaston.

Clark, who worked closely with some Newton County industries on workforce development, has more than 20 years of experience in higher education including leading GPTC's Economic Development division since 2017.

He led the division to record growth of over 500 companies served through customized contract training in Newton and neighboring counties.

Clark also secured more than $550,000 in philanthropic gifts from business and industry to support the advancement of the institution’s credit and non-credit programs in the areas of advanced manufacturing and STEM related programs.

“Southern Crescent Technical College has a long history of educating and training Georgians in the community for meaningful careers and I am excited for the opportunity to lead,” Clark said. “I am committed to building upon the foundation laid prior to me and doing everything possible to ensure students receive a world-class education while business and industry get the skilled talent they need to compete.”

TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said Clark "has committed his career to advancing the mission of community and technical colleges for students, business, and industries in the communities he has served.”

“Not only does he have a proven track record of success, but also the experience and vision to lead Southern Crescent Technical College and continue developing a skilled workforce for Georgia. He is the right person for the job,” Dozier said.

Prior to joining GPTC, Clark was vice president and CEO at Harrisburg Area Community College’s Harrisburg Campus in Pennsylvania where he was responsible for the education of more than 8,000 students in the Harrisburg metropolitan area.

His responsibilities included leading full-time and part-time faculty and staff while managing a $37 million budget.

Clark also served in various higher education roles at colleges in Maryland and Pennsylvania including as associate vice president and dean for Student Development at Frederick Community College, director of Student Services at the College of Southern Maryland, and assistant dean of students at Northampton Community College.

He earned Master of Science degree in Adult and Continuing Education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Cheyney University. He earned a doctorate. in Higher Education from Morgan State University.

Clark also holds several certificates in budget and financial management from the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

He also serves as chair of the economic development committee for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, Work Source DeKalb Education and Workforce committee, and is a past member of the American Association of Community Colleges Commission on Structured Pathways.