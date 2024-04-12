Georgia State University awards scholarships to local alumni

Two alumni from Covington were recently awarded scholarships from Georgia State University (GSU).

Grace Howard, a student in Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development, received the Bradford and Patricia Ferrer Scholarship in Education at the college’s 2024 Scholars Reception.

“Bradford Ferrer and Patricia Ferrer are Georgia State graduates and have been dedicated supporters in various roles for many years,” a press release stated. “Mr. Ferrer received his bachelor's in business administration for the J. Mack Robinson College of Business and Mrs. Ferrer received her master's in elementary education. This scholarship supports an undergraduate student preparing for a career in teaching who has a GPA of 3.0 or higher.”

Additionally, Howard received GSU’s College Education & Human Development scholarship.

This scholarship recognizes individuals with outstanding accomplishments in the college. Undergraduate and graduate students who receive this scholarship are presently enrolled in the CEHD, have completed at least 30 hours of coursework in the college, are in good standing and show a pattern of department/program involvement or scholarship.

Mellannie Fierro, also a student in GSU’s College of Education & Human Development, received the Lorene C. Pilcher scholarship at the 2024 Scholars Reception.

“Lorene Pilcher was a professor in the Department of Early Childhood and Elementary Education who was appointed the first research professor in the former College of Education by the Board of Regents, a position she maintained until she retired,” a press release stated. “She established this award to support an undergraduate student pursuing a degree in early childhood education who has a desire to become a teacher and demonstrates a passion for enhancing the lives of children.”

