George Walton, Loganville Christian announce 2022 valedictorians, salutatorians

COVINGTON, Ga. — Class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians for two area private schools were recently revealed.

At George Walton Academy in Monroe, Noah Hicks was named valedictorian and Anna Swope was named salutatorian.

After graduation, Hicks plans to attend the California Institute of Technology. Swope will enroll at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Loganville Christian Academy officials announced May 9 that Aiden Stephens had been named valedictorian for its 2022 graduating class, and Kade Stewart was salutatorian.

Stephens and Stewart plan to attend the University of Georgia this fall.

George Walton and Loganville Christian academies are private schools based in Walton County. Each institution’s graduating class were featured in The Covington News’ annual graduation magazine slated to hit newsstands Saturday, May 21. Copies of the magazine featuring the graduates of Newton County Schools, as well as seven other public and private schools, will be available for purchase in racks across the area and The News’ office located at 1166 Usher St. NW in Covington. The magazine may also be viewed online at CovNews.com and accessed through the Covington News app, available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play.