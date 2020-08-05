Free school supplies being offered Saturday, three other days in Covington

Two county agencies have scheduled free giveaways of school supplies on four days this month.

The Newton County Parks and Recreation Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office will be giving out free book bags filled with school supplies on Aug. 8, 14, 15 and 21, according to information from the two.

The parks and recreation department events are scheduled for Turner Lake Park on Saturday, Aug. 8, and at Denny Dobbs Park on Aug. 15 — both from 11 a.m. until supplies run out, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The department is offering school supplies for kindergarteners through fifth-graders.

It is providing the supplies but is requiring those participating to remain in their vehicles, according to a flyer for the events.

There is a limit of three book bags per vehicle. Bags are only for grades kindergarten through five, the department said.

Turner Lake Park is at 6185 Turner Lake Road NW in Covington. Denny Dobbs Park is at 6244 Hwy. 212 North in Covington. For more information, call 770-786-4373.

In addition, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a similar no-contact, drive-through book bag giveaway for pre-kindergarteners through 12th-graders Aug. 14 and 21 and is seeking donations for the events.

Times of the giveaways are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s Westside Precinct at 3612 Salem Road in Covington.

Donations can be made on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Aug. 31 at the Westside Precinct.

Among the needs are masks, hand sanitizer, pencils, pends, paper, highlighters, binders, backpacks, notebooks, folders, markers, crayons, colored pencils, erasers, scissors, calculators and other school-related items.

For more information, contact Deputy Susan Young at 678-218-2423 or smyoung@newtonsheriffga.org.