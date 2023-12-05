First-grader Madison Harris donates coats to those in need

A Warm Embrace from Madison

The project “Warm Embrace” started when Madison – a first grade student at the Newton County STEAM Academy – approached her parents about what she wanted to do with the birthday money she had just received.

Madison’s first wish was to host a medicine drive at her family’s home. When that did not pan out, Madison then pivoted to donating coats for her peers in need. Speculating about this, Madison’s mother asked her how she was going to accomplish this.

“I asked her [Madison], ‘Where are you going to get the money?’ and she said she was going to use her birthday money and the gift cards she got for her birthday to do this,” Sanjane said. “It just really warmed my heart that she can, at such an early age, acknowledge that amongst her peers there is a need.”

Touched by the selflessness of Madison, Sanjane reached out to Madison’s godmother, Fay Salmon – the owner of EJB Senior Daycare – for extra guidance on how to accomplish this.

Salmon then referred the family to Newton County District 3 commissioner Alana Sanders, who has a background in community welfare.

Together, along with administration from the Newton County STEAM Academy and Live Oak Elementary, the team formed the project “Warm Embrace,” which would provide children in need at Live Oak with coats for the winter season.

Everything culminated in a presentation of the coats last Friday to Live Oak Elementary principal Dr. Tiffany Richardson.

“We have several students here that need coats,” Richardson said. “They come in and have on shorts, they have not had coats and they need them, so we thank you.”

Sanders spoke highly of Madison during the presentation, giving the young leader some advice to take with her throughout her life.

“At your age I wasn’t thinking about giving [away] my birthday money. I was thinking about going to Toys R Us,” Sanders said. “I appreciate all that you are doing. Don’t stop, be giving and I’m very thankful to your parents for producing you because you are an amazing young lady.”

Also showing support to Madison was Xeron Pledger, the director of external affairs for Congressman Hank Johnson. Pledger delivered a message to Madison on behalf of Georgia’s 4th Congressional District representative.

“He feels as though you are an extension of him serving people at a very young age,” Pledger said. “He’s grateful to have someone like you in the district. He says hello from Washington D.C. and thank you very much.”

Madison was a bit shy during the proceedings, but offered some insight as to the reasoning behind the donation. The answer was quite simple.

“Because nobody has jackets,” Madison said.

And now that kids have those jackets that they need, Madison had only one word to describe how she was feeling — “Good.”



