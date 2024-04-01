Eyces Tubbs Selected for University of Alabama Blackburn Institute Class of 2024

Eyces Tubbs of Covington was recently selected as a member of The University of Alabama Blackburn Institute’s class of 2024.

Only 50 students are chosen through a highly competitive process to be a part of the 2024 Blackburn class.

The Blackburn Institute is a leadership development and civic engagement program specifically focused on improving the state of Alabama. Through its work with students, alumni (Fellows), and Advisory Board members, the institute develops a network of leaders who have a clear understanding of the state’s challenges. Selected students participate in a common new student curriculum of activities and events, after which they continue their involvement as returning students for their remaining time at the Capstone.

Upon graduation, participants earn recognition as Blackburn Fellows and begin their work through professional and civic involvement in their home communities and throughout the state, both individually and through the Fellows Involvement Network (FIN). Supported by an Advisory Board of established leaders committed to the state of Alabama, the Blackburn Institute promotes change through an intergenerational network that learns from the past, takes action in the present, and plans for the future.

