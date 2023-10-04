Eastside names homecoming king and queen

At halftime of Friday night’s Eastside High School football game, it was announced who the school’s 2023 homecoming king and queen were.

Jacorey Jackson was voted homecoming king along with Destiny Carter being voted as homecoming queen.

Jackson is the son of Tania Jackson. Jackson is a member of the Eastside varsity football team, where he is a captain. Jackson is also a member of the Eastside wrestling and track and field teams.

He is a member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).

After graduation, Jackson wants to attend college where he hopes to continue his football career and study sports medicine.

Carter is the daughter of Conrad and LaTonya Carter. Carter is a member of Eastside’s cross country team, dance team, track and field team and serves as an Eastside football manager.

She is a member of Eagle Ambassadors, Sources of Strength and BETA Club, where Carter is the current vice president.

Her accomplishments include All A Honor Roll throughout her high school career and being recognized as an AP scholar, Eastside scholar of the week and player of the week for cross country.

After graduation, she plans to attend college and study medicine to become a nurse anesthetist.