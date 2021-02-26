Eastside and Newton high schools named 2021 Advanced Placement Honor Schools

Eastside and Newton high schools were honored as AP STEM Schools for 2021, the school system announced.

In addition, Eastside was named a 2021 AP Humanities School and Newton High earned special designation as an AP Access and Support School.

Advanced Placement (AP) classes and exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT.

AP classes offer rigorous college-level learning options to students in high school. Students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on AP exams may receive college credit.

According to the Georgia Department of Education, AP STEM Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses — AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, and AP Computer Science Principles.

AP Humanities Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one English and language arts course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course, and one world language course.

AP Access and Support Schools are schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County Schools, said, “Congratulations to both Eastside and Newton High Schools on being named AP Honor Schools."

“Our goal is to offer a wide variety of AP courses to not only expose students to the rigorous coursework they can expect in college but also allow them the opportunity to gain college credit in the process.

"We currently offer 23 different AP courses and continue to work to identify ways to expand and provide additional opportunities for our students with the goal that any high school student interested in enrolling in a collegiate-level course has the access and opportunity to do so.”

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s AP Honor Schools,” said State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods. “I commend them for their hard work to build strong Advanced Placement programs and, as a result, provide high-quality opportunities for Georgia students.”



