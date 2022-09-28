Eastside above, Newton County system below state average on SAT

COVINGTON, Ga. — One high school topped the state and national averages but Newton County School System (NCSS) students overall scored below the same measures on the 2022 SAT exam, the school system announced today.

The SAT is a national college entrance exam some colleges and universities utilize to measure critical thinking skills students need for academic success in college. It assesses how well students analyze and solve problems and is typically taken by high school juniors and seniors.

A total of 433 NCSS students took the exam and scored an average 988 composite on the 2022 SAT, including a 510 Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing score and 478 score on Math.

At individual schools:

• Alcovy High School compiled a 989 composite score with a 513 score in Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing and 476 in Math.

• Eastside High bested the state and nation’s public school system students in both Math and the composite score at 518 and 1054 respectively. They also topped the nation in Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing with a score of 536, which matched the state average for public school students this year.

• Newton High attained a 937 composite score, including a 488 in Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing and 449 in Math.

“First, congratulations to our Eastside students, families, teachers, and leaders! We are all incredibly proud of your efforts,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System.

“We continue to work diligently to prepare students for life beyond high school which for many includes post-secondary education. As such, teachers and both district office and school leaders will review the results to continue to identify opportunities for all students to experience even greater success.”

For more information on Newton County’s 2022 SAT results, contact Allison Jordan, director of Testing for Newton County Schools, at jordan.allison@newton.k12.ga.us.

2022 SAT Results:

• Alcovy High, 122 test takers, 513 on Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing, 476 on Math, Composite Score of 989.

• Eastside High, 133 test takers, 536 on Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing, 518 on Math, Composite Score of 1054.

• Newton High, 178 test takers, 488 on Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing, 449 on Math, Composite Score of 937.

• NCSS, 433 test takers, 510 on Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing, 478 on Math, Composite Score of 988.

• Georgia (Public Schools Only), 536 on Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing, 516 on Math, Composite Score of 1052.

• U.S. (Public Schools Only), 521 on Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing, 507 on Math, Composite Score of 1028.