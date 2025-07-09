East Newton Elementary to reopen before first day of school following fire

NEWTON COUNTY – Despite a fire that set the roof of East Newton Elementary School ablaze the night of July 6, Newton County Schools (NCS) says that the building will be ready to welcome students back as planned on Monday, Aug. 4.

On Wednesday, NCS Executive Director of Communications Sherri Partee released a statement that provided an update on the extent of the damage from last Sunday’s fire.

“We want to share an important update and assure you that East Newton Elementary School will be ready to welcome students on the first day of school,” Partee wrote. “Following the fire on July 6, which occurred on the roof of the school, the District Emergency Response Team, along with the construction company’s project manager, responded immediately and determined that damage was limited to the cafeteria and was primarily the result of water used during emergency response efforts.”

Partee added that the roof experienced some damage, but that this summer’s renovation plans included a roof replacement. Now, with the additional damage, the timeline for the full roof replacement may be shifted.

“Depending on material availability, the roof replacement may be moved up to this summer or temporarily repaired until its replacement next year,” Partee wrote.

The cafeteria’s ceiling, flooring and lighting also need to be replaced due to water and smoke exposure. According to Partee, repairs for the cafeteria were included in the project plans and will be expedited by the contractor.

A cleanup on the site from the damage began the morning after the fire and is now complete. Construction remains ongoing.

While more details have been revealed regarding the extent of the damage, it is still not clear what caused the fire. Newton County Fire Services told The Covington News on Wednesday that the fire is still under investigation.

However, the update is a largely positive one for members of the school, as it was previously unclear if the school would be able to return to normal operations in time for the first day. Partee says the necessary repairs are likely to be completed before staff returns on July 28.

“Throughout this process, our district team has worked closely with the school principal, Newton County Fire Services, architects, construction partners, and restoration experts to safeguard our resources and keep the project on track,” Partee wrote. “We are especially grateful to East Newton Principal Teresa Sauls, who was on site the night of the fire, demonstrating her commitment to the school community. Thanks to this collaboration, the construction timeline remains intact, and necessary repairs to the cafeteria will be completed before staff return on July 28.”