Eagles soar at Graduation

Family and friends gathered at Sharp Stadium on Friday night as Eastside’s Class of 2025 took the final steps of their high school tenure.

After everyone in attendance watched on as 397 soon-to-be graduates took the field, the ceremony was kicked off by a trio of Eastside seniors.



Following opening remarks from Mackenzie Buchanon and the pledge to the flag by 2025 Covington News Youth of the Year Robby Thomas Jr., Anna Underwood took to the stage to welcome all guests to the celebration of Eastside’s newest class.



“We have all worked so hard to get to this day and I am ecstatic to see all of us gathered together to celebrate this monumental occasion,” Underwood said. “Martin Luther once said, ‘When schools flourish, all flourishes.’”



Next in line was Eastside’s Salutatorian, Malachi Scharf. Before he addressed his fellow graduates, Scharf took the time to thank everyone in attendance and even those who were unable to make it for the efforts in molding those in caps and gowns.



“All the parents, grandparents, friends and family members. You guys have cheered us on when we needed it and pushed us to be the best version of ourselves,” Scharf said.



In Scharf’s message to the Class of 2025, the salutatorian made sure to remind every graduate that Friday’s accomplishment was a product of all of the work each student has put in. Furthermore, he made sure to tell everyone to cherish this moment.



“In just a few minutes, Mr. Adams is going to read out each and everyone of your names. Not just because you paid your fee or your senior dues, not just because you sat in a classroom, but because you dedicated four years of hard work to this,” Scharf said. “You pushed those classes that just did not seem to end. You pushed through hours and hours of homework to get to this moment — your graduation. You earned this diploma you are about to receive, and you should be proud of it.



“When you do get your name called and you walk across this stage, I want to see your smiles. Not just for your families or for a picture. Don’t think you’re too cool to smile, don’t think you’re too nonchalant. But I want to see you smile because you’re truly happy. You feel that satisfaction of accomplishing a goal you worked 12 years towards now. ”



The podium was then turned over to the class Valedictorian, Eli White. After beginning his remarks with thanks to everyone in attendance, White made sure to note how his place in the ceremony was an honor.



“Standing before you today as Eastside High School’s esteemed Class of 2025 Valedictorian is truly an honor,” White said. “Standing on this stage, delivering this speech, in a moment such as this, has been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember. Even when I was so young I could not pronounce the word Valedictorian correctly. And look at me now, I have finally accomplished the one thing I wanted most since elementary school.”



White made sure to recognize the accomplishments of this year’s class and the things they persevered past to reach graduation.



“We all know it wasn’t easy getting here. In just four years, we struggled through a copious amount of assignments. We transitioned into a new, unfamiliar building. And we survived Robby in a chemistry lab, almost burning down our brand new school,” White joked. “But despite it all, what truly matters is that we overcome these obstacles.



As White’s speech came to a close, he shared a familiar quote that he believed summed up his message to this year’s graduates.



“‘Continue to learn, grow, develop, and reach your fullest potential, as there is no such thing as an unimportant person or an unimportant day,’” White said. “That quote that we either heard or ignored the last four years is the advice I hope you receive from this speech today.”



Following White’s remarks, Newton College and Career Academy(NCCA) CEO Chad Walker took the stage to recognize those that chose to attend NCCA for their education.



“You made NCCA better by just simply being a part of it,” Walker said.



Assistant Principal Bart Buff then recognized those who reached significant achievements and provided a breakdown of some of the numbers for the Eagles’ newest graduates.



360 students completed one or multiple pathways of study

140 students entering the workforce or training program

24 AP Scholars

9 AP Scholars with Honor

16 AP Scholars with distinction

23 graduates planning to serve in the military





Buff noted how 49 AP Scholars set a record for the highest number of in a single Eastside graduating class. He also highlighted that the class will matriculate to over 80 different colleges across the country.

“From Hampton University in the east, to the University of Oregon in the west,” Buff said. “From Yale University in the north to Louisiana State University in the south. The Class of 2025 will be represented at 10 HBCUs across five states as well as at 44 different colleges and universities in Georgia.”



Eastside principal Dr. Jeff Cher started his remarks by making sure each person in attendance recognized how special this moment is for not only the graduates, but the families in attendance.



“Right now as your family gazes upon you sitting with your cap and gown, it is a surreal moment for them,” Cher said. Their hearts are flooded with pride. Their minds are flooded with memories of your life. They see the infant they held in their arms. The kindergartner heading to the first day of school, the child who’s tears were wiped away. The kid with endless questions. The middle schooler with crazy hair and uncertain insecurities. The high school freshman taking the first steps on independence. And now, the graduate.”



Following words from Newton County Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III, the moment arrived for the Eastside graduates.



After Bradley gave his final confirmation for the graduates, Jack Baker came to the podium with the highest energy of the night as he led Eastside’s Class of 2025 with the turning of the tassel to mark the end of the long-awaited ceremony.





