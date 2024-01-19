Dr. Shannon Buff named finalist for GASSP Principal of the Year

The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP) has announced that Newton High School principal, Dr. Shannon Buff, is a finalist for Georgia High School Principal of the Year.

This is the second consecutive year Buff has been named a finalist in the GASSP program. Buff is also the sole female finalist this year. She joins Michael Santoro of Creekview High School and Brett Savage of Brookwood High School in the High School Principal of the Year category.

Buff expressed her gratitude to be a finalist.

“Being selected as a finalist for State Principal of the Year once again is both an honor and a privilege,” Buff said. “I am immensely proud of the collective efforts of our students, faculty, and administration. Representing Newton High School and our community on this platform is a profound responsibility that I deeply appreciate. Gratitude goes to my family, the extended Newton Family and GASSP for their unwavering support and this valuable opportunity.”

The Principal of the Year program recognizes outstanding middle level and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

Buff has served as principal of Newton High School since 2017. She previously served as a teacher and assistant principal at the school before moving to the district office as the Director of Secondary Education. When the opportunity arose to return to Newton High School as principal she didn’t hesitate.

“Newton High continues to hold a special place in my heart,” Buff said. “The bond with students and staff feels like a true family, and I remain committed to this incredible community.”

Newton County School System’s superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III commended Buff on this honor.

"Dr. Shannon Buff's unwavering commitment to excellence at Newton High School is not only evident in her leadership but also in the recognition she has earned as a finalist for the Georgia High School Principal of the Year for the second consecutive year,” Bradley said. “Her dedication to fostering a sense of family within the school community and her outstanding contributions to education are truly commendable. As she embarks on this prestigious journey as the sole female finalist, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Buff for representing Newton High School with grace and distinction. We are immensely proud of her accomplishments, and we express our sincere appreciation to her, the students, faculty, and administration for their collective efforts. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional qualities that make Newton High School a special place, and we look forward to continued success under Dr. Buff's inspiring leadership. Congratulations, Dr. Shannon Buff, on this well-deserved honor."



