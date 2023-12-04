Dr. Duke Bradley III to host community listening sessions

Newton County School System (NCSS) Superintendent Duke Bradley, III, is set to embark on a series of Community Listening Sessions as part of his comprehensive 90-day entry plan, with the first session scheduled next week.





These sessions aim to foster open and meaningful dialogue between Superintendent Bradley and the community, providing an opportunity for parents, community members and stakeholders to share their thoughts, interests and aspirations for the Newton County schools.



"Bradley is committed to ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders are heard and valued in the decision-making process. By actively engaging with the community, he aims to collaboratively shape the future of education in Newton County," a press release stated.



The Community Listening Sessions will take place on the following dates, times, and locations:

Dec. 14, 2023

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Clements Middle School,

Address: 66 Jack Neely Road, Covington, GA 30016



Jan. 18, 2024

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Eastside High School

140 Highway 142, Covington, GA 30014



“I encourage parents, community members, and all stakeholders of the Newton County School System to attend one of these sessions,” Bradley said. “These listening sessions are an opportunity to actively participate in shaping the educational landscape of Newton County and contribute to the success of our students.”