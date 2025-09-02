Dr. Chadwick McGuire announces candidacy for School Board Chair in Social Circle

The Covington News received the following from Dr. Chadwick McGuire:



Dr. Chadwick McGuire, a proud native of Social Circle, Georgia, and a dedicated educator, veteran, and longtime mentor, is honored to announce his candidacy for School Board Chair in the upcoming election on November 4, 2025.



With over fifteen years of leadership experience, Dr. McGuire brings a unique blend of military discipline, academic excellence, and community service to the table. He has served as a Staff Sergeant and Captain in the United States Air Force and currently serves as Squadron Deputy Commander in the Civil Air Patrol, where he continues to mentor youth and promote civic responsibility.



Dr. McGuire holds an Associate of Science in Computer Science, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, an MBA, and a Doctorate in Business Administration. His commitment to lifelong learning and servant leadership has shaped his vision for the future of Social Circle’s schools.



“I’m running because I believe every child in Social Circle deserves access to a high-quality education, strong leadership, and a safe, supportive learning environment,” said Dr. McGuire. “Our schools should reflect the values of our community—integrity, accountability, and opportunity.”



His campaign focuses on:



· Academic Excellence: Supporting teachers and students with the resources they need to succeed.



· Fiscal Responsibility: Ensuring taxpayer dollars are used wisely and transparently.



· Community Engagement: Building stronger partnerships between schools, families, and local organizations.



· Safe Learning Environments: Promoting policies that protect and empower students and staff.



Dr. McGuire is also deeply involved in youth sports and mentorship, including his work with the 8U recreation football team in Social Circle, where he fosters teamwork, discipline, and leadership among young athletes.



Campaign Motto: “Giving Back – Leading Forward”



Dr. McGuire welcomes conversation with community members and will be attending local events and school board meetings leading up to the election.



“Together, we can build a stronger future for our students, our schools, and our community.”



Editor's Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 free of charge. For any local candidates who wish to make a campaign announcement, please email enewton@covnews.com.

