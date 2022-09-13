Covington FFA members earn honors in equestrian show, receive leadership training

Piedmont Academy FFA students had success in an equestrian competition and received leadership training recently.

Lendon Reeder, a junior at Piedmont Academy and a member of the varsity equestrian team, FFA and National Honors Society, had six top 10 finishes with her quarter horse Jersey Gun Nic, aka “Carl," at the North American Reining Stakes at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida, in early August. Among their accomplishments were bringing home the Champion title in the Novice Horse Non-pro Level 3 class and being crowned Reserve Champion in the Rookie Level 2 class.

Also, the Piedmont Academy FFA Officer Team enjoyed a training development course at the Georgia FFA Camp in Covington recently. The team worked on improving its leadership and work ethic skills, all while having the opportunity to work alongside the State Officer Team.



