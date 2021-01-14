Congressman nominates Covington student to two service academies

A Covington man is among 24 students U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, has nominated for appointment to the four U.S. service academies.

Hice nominated Connor LaChappelle of Covington to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the U.S. Air Force Academy, a news release stated.

LaChappelle is a student at Georgia State University.

“Congratulations to these 24 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for an appointment to one of our nation's service academies,” said Hice. “Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military leaders.”

LaChappelle was nominated based upon the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board.

While securing a nomination is a required step in the application process, the academies decide who will receive appointments of admission. Those selected will enter the academies in June 2021.