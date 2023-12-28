Newton County Schools gather responses during first community listening session

Another aspect of Dr. Duke Bradley III’s 90-day entry plan came to life on Thursday, Dec. 14. Bradley — Newton County Schools’ superintendent — and members of the system’s executive staff hosted the first of two community listening sessions.
It was held at Clements Middle School beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Bradley recognized the importance of having listening sessions and came out of the gate stressing that every topic was up for discussion.
“Community Listening Sessions are really vital to the work we’re going to be doing going forward,” Bradley said. “I want to make sure everyone understands that every word, every suggestion, every comment is going to be documented tonight for the purpose of us getting a real sense of what the community actually wants to see for this district.”
Dec. 14’s session was split into three, 25-minute segments: Academics, Operations and Culture and Engagement.
However, Bradley did not limit the discussion to those three subjects. He stressed that staff members were on-hand taking “copious notes.”
Different executive staff members then facilitated each of the discussions
First was Dr. Benjamin Roundtree, the chief academic officer of Newton County Schools (NCSS).
He posed the following three questions — which Bradley labeled as “thought starters:
- What do you enjoy about your child’s academic experience in Newton County Schools?
- How can the academic experience for students be enhanced?
- What are some academic offerings that you would like to see at every level?
Leading the operations portion of the conversation was NCSS’ chief operating officer, Dr. Michael Barr.
His two subtopics were:
- Highlight some of the positives as it relates to these services in Newton County Schools.
- Please share areas for improvement
Closing out the listening part of the session was the director of Title I, Dr. Andrea Kinney who facilitated the culture and engagement discussion.
She had three inquiries for this conversation.
- What are some recommendations for improvement to school or district communications?
- What are some positives of district communications?
- Share your perception of the quality of customer service from Newton County Schools.
More than 30 people attended the inaugural listening session. Substitute teachers, parents, teachers, school administrators and other community members were present.
Board of education chair Shakila Henderson-Baker attended along with District 3 representative Anderson Bailey. Clements Middle’s principal Fred Richard was in attendance along with other Clements Middle staff.
Bradley highlighted what he believes is the most important part of the listening sessions.
“We are making sure that we are generating community trust. If you take the time to come and share your sentiments, then you should see it in the work we do,” Bradley said. “Now we won’t be able to do everything but, as a general matter, the forward going direction of this district has to be informed by your voice.”
While Dec. 14 was the first community listening session, Bradley shared that it was not the first time he has sought out input.
He has also held internal listening sessions with elementary and middle schools’ principals and assistant principals and high school principals at that point.
Another community listening session is scheduled in the new year as well.
At the end of his 90-day entry plan, Bradley said he plans to relay all of the information gathered during these sessions at a board of education meeting.
“And when I share all of that information, the hope and expectation is we come with priorities…that some priorities begin to emerge and then we decide what our action steps that need to go forward based on what you’ve actually told me,” Bradley said. “So your voices are vitally important.”
The next community listening session will be held at Eastside High School on Jan. 18, 2024. It is scheduled to run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Offering the community members the opportunity to provide input was not something Bradley took lightly. In fact, Bradley stressed that he and his staff will be “relentless” in gathering information from the community.
“I truly believe that the role of the superintendent is to facilitate the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the community. Not my own hopes, dreams and aspirations. Clearly, there are some things that I think are important to be done. Clearly, I come to this work with core values.
“But what Newton County Schools is and what Newton County Schools can be has to be informed by community voice.”