Newton County Schools gather responses during first community listening session





Another aspect of Dr. Duke Bradley III’s 90-day entry plan came to life on Thursday, Dec. 14. Bradley — Newton County Schools’ superintendent — and members of the system’s executive staff hosted the first of two community listening sessions.

It was held at Clements Middle School beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Bradley recognized the importance of having listening sessions and came out of the gate stressing that every topic was up for discussion.

“Community Listening Sessions are really vital to the work we’re going to be doing going forward,” Bradley said. “I want to make sure everyone understands that every word, every suggestion, every comment is going to be documented tonight for the purpose of us getting a real sense of what the community actually wants to see for this district.”

Dec. 14’s session was split into three, 25-minute segments: Academics, Operations and Culture and Engagement.

However, Bradley did not limit the discussion to those three subjects. He stressed that staff members were on-hand taking “copious notes.”

Different executive staff members then facilitated each of the discussions



