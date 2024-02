NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Schools announced Saturday dates for Alcovy, Eastside and Newton high schools’ class of 2024 graduation ceremonies.

Newton High’s graduation will be held on Wednesday, May 22 with Eastside High’s being on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, May 24 is when Alcovy High’s ceremony will take place.

All three ceremonies will begin at 8 p.m. and will be hosted at Sharp Stadium, 2207 Williams Street in Covington.