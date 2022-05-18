Chapple tapped principal of Indian Creek Middle School

COVINGTON, Ga. — Michael Chapple will be the next principal of Indian Creek Middle School.

The Newton County Schools Board of Education approved the appointment of Chapple as incoming principal of Indian Creek Middle School during Tuesday night's regular meeting.

Chapple replaces Mark Dastous, who resigned — effective at the end of the school year — to pursue other career opportunities. Chapple currently works as assistant principal at Newton High School.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as principal of Indian Creek Middle School,” Chapple said. “I look forward to being a part of the ICMS community as we strive to our best. I hope to develop strong partnerships with the students, teachers and parents over the coming weeks, months and years.

"While this new opportunity is one for which I am prepared and excited, I can’t understate how much I will miss my Newton High School Family," Chapple added. "The last five years have been a special time spent at NHS.”

Chapple earned his Associates of Science degree from North Greenville University in December 2000 and his Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media from Clark Atlanta University in May 2003. He added a Master of Science in education, media design and technology from Fullsail University in 2011 and an Education Specialist degree from Liberty University in 2015.

Chapple has over 15 years of experience in education. After college he pursued a career in television news as a production assistant and news photojournalist. With that experience, Chapple began his career in education, becoming a high school broadcasting teacher in the Clayton County School District. He later taught in the Cobb and Henry county school systems before returning to Clayton County as a digital learning specialist. In 2016, Chapple accepted the position as lead administrator for school-wide personalized learning implementation at Woodland Middle School in Fulton County Schools before joining the Newton County School System team in 2017 as an assistant principal at Newton High School. While at Newton High School, Chapple has served as the director of school operations, CTAE administrator and assistant principal of ninth grade.

“I am very confident that Mr. Chapple will continue the culture of high expectations at Indian Creek Middle School, and I am sure his knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success,” Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said.

