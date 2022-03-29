Cameron promoted to principal of Heard-Mixon school

The Newton County Board of Education approved the appointment of Angelia Cameron as the new principal of Heard-Mixon Elementary school at a special called meeting on March 29.

The position was previously held by Marquita Wilkins, who recently announced her retirement from the Newton County School System (NCSS) at the end of this school year. Cameron, who is currently the school’s vice principal, will assume her new role on July 6.

“First, I want to thank Ms. Fuhrey and the Board of Education members for their trust in my abilities to lead Heard-Mixon Elementary School,” Cameron said. “I am also lucky to have had Ms. Wilkins as my mentor for the past nine years and am grateful to be given this opportunity to keep Heard-Mixon shining.”

Cameron has received numerous educational accolades, including a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, a master’s degree in special education and an education leadership add-on from Georgia State University (GSU) and a doctorate in education in curriculum, instruction and assessment from Walden University.

“I am very confident that Dr. Cameron will continue the culture of high expectations at Heard-Mixon Elementary School, and I am sure her knowledge, care and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “As Dr. Cameron is already a well-respected member of the Heard-Mixon family, I expect a smooth and seamless transition later this summer.”

Over the past 22 years, Cameron has devoted her life to education, having begun her career as a special education teacher at Carver Middle School in Walton County in 2000. From there, she joined the Newton County School System and worked as a middle school and high school teacher.

During her time teaching at Eastside High School, Cameron was named Special Education department head and oversaw compliance of student’s Individual Education Plans before being appointed as Heard-Mixon’s assistant principal in July 2012.

“The teachers at Heard-Mixon come together as a family to provide the best education possible, and our parents and community are outstanding,” Cameron said. “Heard-Mixon Superstar students amaze me each day, and I look forward to witnessing their continued growth."