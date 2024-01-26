BOE approves future plans, makes 2024 appointments

NEWTON COUNTY – A packed first meeting of 2024 for the Newton County Board of Education (NCBOE) saw the board approve the ESPLOST VI and the 2025 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The board also made some changes in its internal structure for 2024.

Board approves ESPLOST VI and Capital Improvement Plan



The board unanimously voted to approve both the upcoming ESPLOST VI and the CIP at the Jan. 23 meeting.

Discussion of both items have been in the works for quite some time and was announced publicly on Jan. 16 in both the BOE work session as well as to local media members.

ESPLOST VI is set to be the sixth continuation of a tax that has been in place since voters first approved it back in 2000. It is a one-cent sales tax on all retail purchases that is put back into investment for capital projects.

The sales tax – if approved by voters – is set to raise $132 million in revenue and will run from Jan. 1, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2029.

The next step in the ESPLOST VI process is going before the Board of Elections in February, the Board of Elections to approve the resolution. Should that go through, the election date for ESPLOST VI will be May 21.

Running hand-in-hand with ESPLOST VI is the 2025 CIP.

The plan includes five CIP goals as areas for improvement – safety, athletics, technology, equipment and transportation.

According to a press release, the main safety plans involve renovations for 11 different schools which include construction of secure school entryways to ensure safety.

Chief operations officer Dr. Michael Barr shared some thoughts in the press release regarding safety.

“Our community has very clearly expressed that our schools should be safe places for learning,” Barr said.

Athletics is also set to get an overhaul in this plan with new multi-facility complexes set to be built at Eastside, Alcovy and Newton. A press release states that upgrades to fields, field houses, concession areas and bleachers are to be included.

Schools are also set to receive improvements in tangible form with new technology and equipment outlined in the plan. The items listed specifically were student and teacher laptops, technology infrastructure, band equipment and furniture to name a few.

The total CIP budget is just over $171 million dollars.

District 3 representative and 2023 chairperson Shakila Henderson-Baker spoke highly about the plans via an NCBOE press release.

“Our community’s investment in our schools should reflect their interests, and we believe that the goals as outlined in this plan accomplish that,” Henderson-Baker said. “The Board stands behind this plan, recognizing the significance of building a solid foundation for our schools and community.”

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III seconded Henderson-Baker’s sentiment, calling it a “new day” for NCSS.

“It’s a new day in Newton County Schools,” Bradley said via a press release. “We aim to build on the strong foundation that has been established, while also looking to a brighter future for our students. This [E]SPLOST program is the first of many steps in that journey.”







