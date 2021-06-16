Board names new top administrators, Newton Theme School principal

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Board of Education has approved the appointment of Shundreia Neely and Ashante Everett to top school system administrative positions and named LaMoyne Brunson to replace Everett as principal of Newton County Theme School.



Everett was named director of Student Services to replace Darren Berry, who recently announced his retirement.

Prior to serving as principal of Newton County Theme School, Everett was employed as the Newton County School System (NCSS) secondary coordinator for Curriculum Instruction and Professional Learning. She has also served as a hearing officer for the district and an assistant principal at Newton County Theme School.

She previously held the position of secondary instructional coach for English/Language Arts and History/Social Studies for Newton County Schools.

Everett joined the NCSS team as a middle school teacher in 2009 and during her tenure as a teacher, she was voted Liberty Middle School’s Teacher of the Year. She also earned a 2011 Outstanding Women in Education Award. Everett began her career in education in Kansas City, Missouri.

She earned her doctorate in education from Capella University in 2018, an Education Specialist degree in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University in 2014, a master’s degree in Education from Pittsburg State University in 2003, and a Bachelor of Arts in Dance from the University of Kansas in 1999.

Her duties as Director of Student Services will include overseeing the district’s student information software system, athletics program, student discipline, school nursing program, and more. Dr. Everett will also manage the school system’s Placement Review Committee, serve as liaison with juvenile court and other community agencies, and be responsible for numerous Georgia Department of Education state-mandated reports.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to serve Newton County Schools as the Director of Student Services,” said Everett. “With my knowledge and experience at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, I strive to speak the language needed to provide the necessary services and support to ensure educational excellence for all students. Additionally, I look to strengthen the synergy of group efficacy to maintain an inclusive culture for students to become well-rounded and prepared for the future.”

“We are excited to have Dr. Everett join the Operations team,” said Chief Operations Officer Michael Barr. “She brings with her extensive knowledge and leadership experience which are extremely important for this position. In addition, during her tenure as principal of Newton County Theme School, she has demonstrated her ability to work with parents and the community in a positive manner. I fully expect Dr. Everett to hit the ground running as our new director of Student Services and I’m happy to welcome her to our team.”

Shundreia Neely was named school system director of Secondary Schools and Professional Learning.

Neely now serves as the NCSS secondary coordinator for Curriculum, Instruction and Professional Learning, a position she has held since 2019.

She is currently working on her doctorate at Kennesaw State University. She earned her Education Specialist Degree from the University of West Georgia in 2011 and her master’s degree in Public Policy Administration from Mississippi State University in 1998.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Tougaloo College in 1996, and also holds Leadership Add-on Certification from the University of West Georgia.

Neely began her career in the DeKalb County School System as a middle school teacher in 1999. Two years later she joined Newton County Schools as a teacher at Clements Middle School.

After working at Clements for eight years, Neely transferred to the Central Office, where she worked as a Federal Programs Instructional Specialist and a Secondary Instructional Coach before accepting the assistant principal position at Alcovy High School.

In 2013, Neely moved back to the DeKalb County School district to serve as an assistant principal at The Champion Theme Middle School, a position she held until 2019 when she rejoined the Newton County School System team. She has worked in the Central Office ever since.

Neely is a member of the Georgia Association of Educational Leadership, the Georgia Association of Curriculum and Instructional Supervisors, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Her professional development activities are extensive, as are her technology skills.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected as the Secondary Education Director,” said Neely. “I want to assure you that with the support and cooperation of hardworking, dedicated and experienced principals and colleagues, I’ll work tirelessly to uplift the system and each secondary school’s progress. I will continue to lead with our core beliefs as my guide. Once again I thank everyone for providing the opportunity to lead the secondary department.”

NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said, “I have no doubt that Ms. Neely will excel in her new position as Director of Secondary Schools and Professional Learning.

“Her vast experience in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership will serve her well as she leads our secondary schools to even greater accomplishments.”

Brunson is transferring from the principal’s position at Fairview Elementary School to replace Everett at the Theme School.

He earned his doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University in 2015; and an Education Specialist in Educational Leadership, a master’s degree in education in Early Childhood Education, and a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, all from Georgia College & State University.

Brunson began his career as a second-grade teacher in Butts County Schools before joining the Newton County School System team in 2002.

During his time with NCSS, Brunson has served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

“When my staff and I moved into the Fairview campus in 2011, we had many opportunities for professional and also personal growth,” said Brunson. “Lots of success is in our history now through these 10 wonderful years together, and we built a great community school at Fairview.

“I am so grateful for the parents and families who have encouraged us and been involved, especially during this complex year which just ended. I am so thankful for my Fairview staff. Their commitment is beyond anything I could have hoped for. I will miss them.”

He added, “Now I’m entering this new season to serve my community through Newton County Theme School leadership. I am energized to continue the work of involving families and community in our schools, which NCTS has been doing very well. With students and families from all across Newton County at NCTS, there are so many great opportunities ahead for all of us at the Newton County Theme School. I feel so optimistic about leading this team!”

Fuhrey said, “With his extensive experience, I am confident that Dr. Brunson will continue the culture of high expectations at Newton County Theme School and I am sure that his knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success at the school.”