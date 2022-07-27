BACK TO SCHOOL: Open houses set for today, Thursday for Newton middle, high schools

COVINGTON, Ga. — Open houses are set for today at middle schools and Thursday at high schools in the Newton County School System in anticipation of the Monday, Aug. 1, start of the 2022-23 academic year.

The events are scheduled for:

• Today, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the county's five middle schools.

• Thursday, July 28, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m..at Newton County College and Career Academy at 144 Ram Drive.

• Thursday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Alcovy, Eastside and Newton high schools.

For more information, visit newtoncountyschools.org.