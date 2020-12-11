All NCSS students to learn virtually for first week after winter break

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Schools students will return from the winter break to an all-virtual learning format for the first four days Jan. 5 through 8.

Students will begin the second semester in a virtual format “and/or with pre-developed assignments” for the first four days before in-person learners return Jan. 11, Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey announced.

“I want to stress that there are no plans to revert to an all-virtual learning model for the second semester,” Fuhrey said in a news release.

“Additionally, it is very important that all students participate Jan. 5-8, 2021. Depending on the information you receive from your child’s school, our current in-person students will be required to participate virtually and/or do the coursework assigned during this period of time in order to be marked present.

“Pre-developed assignments that are provided to students before the break begins must be completed by the time in-person students report to their first day in-person on Jan. 11, 2021.”

Fuhrey said school district officials “are already excited about having a fresh start in 2021.”

“This year has been hard for everyone, and we are continually grateful for our families’ resilience, flexibility, and support as we have navigated these challenging times together,” she said.

She said, “With the current quarantine guidelines and recommendations, we will begin all learning in a virtual format and/or with pre-designed assignments for the first four days of school immediately following the winter holidays, Jan. 5-8, 2021.

“Our regular in-person learning option will resume on Jan. 11. Please note, current virtual students will participate as normal,” Fuhrey said.

“We know that many students and their families will gather to celebrate during the holiday season and, as a result, may come in close contact with or actually contract the COVID-19 virus.

“These extra few days of virtual-only learning will allow for exposure times to occur after the holidays and will minimize risk for students and faculty returning to school following the holiday break.

“It is always our top priority to keep our staff and your children safe as we educate them for the future.”

Fuhrey said schools would develop their instructional guidelines and procedures and notify parents of assignments and coursework required during the first four days of school in January.

If students need technology, schools “will work with parents to provide devices,” Fuhrey said.

Parents or guardians of in-person learners can pick up free breakfast and lunch meals daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the nearest school. Virtual learners will continue to receive meals via their assigned bus route stops, the superintendent said.

Parents with questions or concerns should contact their school administrator for additional details, she said.

For more information, visit https://newtoncountyschools.org/reopening_of_schools/f_a_q_regarding_january_5-8__2021.



