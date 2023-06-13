Alcovy High School finishes 16th school year with a bang

COVINGTON, Ga. — May 26, 2023 marked the end of Alcovy High School’s 16th school year. The Tigers celebrated the Class of 2023’s graduation on the new turf at Sharp Stadium with fireworks and pyrotechnics.

Even though the school is now 16 years old, Dr. Kristopher Williams, Alcovy High’s principal, believes there is still a lot left to accomplish.

“With only being a relatively new school, there is time to create history,” Williams said. “We are a very diverse school in a multitude of ways.”

Alcovy High first opened its doors during the 2006-2007 academic school year. Since the school’s inception, the Tigers have accomplished a lot. That held true still in the 2022-23 academic year.

The Futures Business Leaders of America (FBLA)at Alcovy placed third nationally at the San Diego Convention, while Alex Westcott placed pretty high nationally in marketing competitions. The drama club finished first place in the region while finishing seventh in the entire state competition under the leadership of the theater director and manager Jenica Brittingham, or “Ms.B" as her students call her.

The administration and staff at Alcovy High's mission is to make sure that high quality education is provided to all students that walk through the hallways.

The graduation rate from the 2021-2022 academic school year was between 89 to 90 percent, but the administration is still getting the graduation rate for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

“We're starting to get those numbers and things together for this past year. So hopefully, our goal is to increase that number to above 90%, which will exceed our goal,” Williams said.

When it comes to having a successful school overall, principals have different philosophies on how a school can be successful. But, for Williams and his staff, it’s really three simple tenants that Alcovy looks at.

“The main tenants that we preach as faculty and staff at Alcovy are No. 1, just have a strong leadership and staff. No. 2, good organization and structure. No. 3, good communication to the parents and to the stakeholders, which is the most important of all,” Williams said.

Another tool Alcovy uses to help reach those top three tenants is date. In particular, Alcovy High uses standardized tests and universal screeners to determine where it would be best fit for the students in the long run as they complete their high school journey.

“So the data is pretty much used on a daily basis to make sure that we put our students' best interest at heart,” Williams said. “There is not a day that goes by that we don’t use the data to improve the direction of the students to be well rounded students.”

The future of Alcovy High is left up to the students and the staff. The faculty and staff at Alcovy want all students to have the ability to be eligible for the Hope scholarship, if they decide to continue their education post-high school. To be eligible for the Hope Scholarship, a student must finish high school with a 3.0 grade point average.

“That's something that they want to pursue and just making sure that we're creating the best environment possible for the students,” Williams said. “...that we are engaging them in critical thinking skills, life, lifelong learning abilities, giving them the capacity to be good, productive citizens.”



