Alcovy High School celebrating Homecoming week

Alcovy High School is celebrating Homecoming this week, culminating in the school's Homecoming game against Newton High School at Sharp Stadium Friday night.
The Homecoming court includes Mackenzie Parrott, Erin Griffin, Jayla Powe, Hannah Spann, Alexis Cohran, Jezie Garmon, Tristian Houston, Cameron Jordan, Zakheir Jeffries, Jonathan Torres, Annslee Dunn, Reginald Boyd, Brenton Mahan, Logan Knight, Suniyah Gibson, Selket Portillo, Kayla Lovelace, Collin Brown, Armani Russ, Tyreese Johnson and Josiah Amankwah.