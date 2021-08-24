By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Alcovy High School celebrating Homecoming week
Alcovy Homecoming court 2021
Alcovy's Homecoming court includes, front row from left, Mackenzie Parrott, Erin Griffin, Jayla Powe, Hannah Spann, Alexis Cohran and Jezie Garmon; back row from left, Tristian Houston, Cameron Jordan, Zakheir Jeffries, Jonathan Torres, Annslee Dunn, Reginald Boyd, Brenton Mahan, Logan Knight. Not shown are Suniyah Gibson, Selket Portillo, Kayla Lovelace, Collin Brown, Armani Russ, Tyreese Johnson and Josiah Amankwah. - photo by Courtesy of the Newton County School System

Alcovy High School is celebrating Homecoming this week, culminating in the school's Homecoming game against Newton High School at Sharp Stadium Friday night. 

