79 NCSS students earn AP Scholar awards for exam work

The Newton County School System (NCSS) announced today, Nov. 2, that 79 students earned AP Scholar awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advanced Placement exams during the 2019-2020 school year.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams, a news release stated.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student’s performance on AP exams.

National AP Scholar Award

One Eastside High School Class of 2020 graduate, Eathan Xu, qualified for the prestigious National AP Scholar Award by earning an average score of 4 or higher on a five-point scale on all AP exams taken, and scores of four or higher on eight or more of these exams.

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

Eleven NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

• Alcovy High School: Class of 2020 — Simon Jenkins; and Class of 2021 — Brennen Reilly of Newton College & Career Academy (NCCA) STEM, and Natalia Sanchez (NCCA STEM).

• Eastside High: Class of 2020 — Jack Atkinson (NCCA STEM), Braxton Buff, Jet Dong, and Marie McBride; and Class of 2021 — Ziana Benjamin, Cason Kauffman and Chase Wilson.

• Newton High: Class of 2021 — Nathaniel Nash (NCCA STEM).

AP Scholar with Honor Award

Eight NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams. These students include:

• Eastside High: Class of 2020 — Duncan Jourdan and Sarah Schlueter; and Class of 2021 — Warth Haymore, Joyce Li, and Jet Rawls.

• Newton High: Class of 2020 — Hannah Bodus and Brianna Glenn (NCCA STEM); and Class of 2021 — Osamudia Omoregbe (NCCA STEM).

AP Scholar Award

Fifty-nine NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. These AP Scholars include:

• Alcovy High: Class of 2020 — Isaac Harris, Conner Jessup, Juleigh Lynn (NCCA STEM), Samuel Dage (NCCA STEM), Miguel Ruiz, Michael Smith (NCCA STEM), and Shemar Williams; and Class of 2021 — Aderonke Adewumi (NCCA STEM), Alexandria Flagg-Bailey, Morgan Hathorn (NCCA STEM), and Abriella Farino.

• Eastside High: Class of 2020 — J.T. Booth, Hannah Brooker, Sydney Bryant, Mia Busby, Kinsley Dozier, Zach Faith, Ava Glover, Creighton Goerner, Lucas Harper, Davion Haynes, Wesley Hudgins, Yessenia Jacaobo, Miranda Johnson, Ezra King, Bethany Larson, Emma Leach, Ame Morgan, Bailey Oller, Elizabeth Ozburn, Chadni Patel, Johanna Pestle, Makayla Reynolds, Myte Still (NCCA), Ludie Williams, and Nyla Wright; Class of 2021 — Luke Boardman, Hannah Gaston, Tabea Lent, Liam McGiboney, Frances Prieto, and Rafael Soria; and Class of 2022 — Elizabeth Johnson and Hanna Scharf.

• Newton High: Class of 2020 — Sariyah Dawkins (NCCA), Scott Evritt of Academy of Liberal Arts Program at Newton High School (ALANHS), Bruce Fernandes, Yasmine Hudson (ALANHS), Eliana Lewis (ALANHS), Isabella Schneider (ALANHS), and Jacob Schneider (ALANHS); Class of 2021 — Courtney Bixby (NCCA), Abigail Caceres (NCCA STEM), Russell Danilchuk (NCCA STEM), Julia Kolt (NCCA STEM), and Zoe Mayo (ALANHS); and Class of 2022 — Zayvion Sheppard (ALANHS).

Those students still currently enrolled in high school have this school year in which to complete additional college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

Nikkita Warfield, NCSS director of secondary schools, said, “Advanced Placement classes are more difficult than standard classes as they necessitate high-level calculating and critical thinking skills required of college students.

“Exposure to AP classes in high school helps prepare students to better handle the rigors of college-level studies. Each year, it is exciting to see the number of students that enroll into these rigorous courses, as they commit to challenging themselves academically in preparation of college enrollment.

“Each year we celebrate this prodigious accomplishment for several of our AP students. We have excellent AP teachers who are preparing our students for college through daily exposure to high level teaching strategies and rigorous coursework,” Warfield said.

“Our AP scholars as well as their teachers should be very proud of this accomplishment. We have focused on college and career readiness across all grade levels and this is the result.

“Our students are earning national recognition as AP scholars, but more importantly, they are leaving our high schools better prepared to succeed in college,” Warfield said.

NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said, “I am very proud of these students.”

“They have not only challenged themselves by enrolling in these very rigorous AP courses but they have also excelled in them. Attaining AP Scholar designation is no easy feat as these are college-level courses.

“To have so many students named AP Scholars is a testament to the students’ commitment to their studies and their teachers’ dedication to providing rigorous instruction with high expectations in the classroom each and every day.”

Through 34 different college level courses and exams, AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions.

More than 3,800 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores. Most four-year colleges in the U.S. provide credit, advanced placement or both for qualifying exam scores.

Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.



