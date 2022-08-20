78 Newton students earn honors for work on AP courses

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County School System (NCSS) announced 78 students earned AP Scholar Awards for their exceptional achievement on AP Exams during the 2021-2022 school year.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student’s performance on AP Exams.

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

Thirteen NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

• Alcovy High School: Class of 2022 — Brianna Francis (NCCA STEM)

• Eastside High: Class of 2022 — Christina Grant, Elizabeth Johnson, Alice Kennedy, Sa’real McRae, Taylor Nealy, Hannah Scharf, and Carson Suriano; and Class of 2023 — Kenneth Fray, Kianya James, Addisen Krieger and Mallory Shurtz.

• Newton High: Class of 2023 — Dhakiya Knights (NCCA STEM).

AP Scholar with Honor Award

Eight NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students include:

• Eastside High: Class of 2022 — Jacob Branan, Rivash Deepnarain (NCCA STEM), and Holden Hall; and Class of 2023—Karissa Aldridge, Elisabeth Kelly (NCCA STEM) and Aaron Mull.

• Newton High: Class of 2023 — Chiara Chie (NCCA STEM) and Briana Jones (NCCA STEM).

AP Scholar Award

Fifty-seven NCSS students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. These AP Scholars include:

• Alcovy High: Class of 2022 — Omari Andry (NCCA STEM), LaTayla Billingslea (NCCA STEM), Hunter Borg, Ryan Burson, Younger Burton (NCCA STEM), Stacy Castillo, Austin Mock (NCCA STEM), Gabriela Sanchez (NCCA STEM), Eli Woodward (NCCA STEM), and Giah Thomas (NCCA STEM); and Class of 2023 — Cara Dougan, Natalie Henderson (NCCA STEM), and Joash Petit-Frere.

• Eastside High: Class of 2022 — Liam Amman, Garrison Chambers, Emma Davenport, Molly Deemer, Kayla Dickerson, Jai Ferdilus, Noah Glover, McKenzie Harper, August Hays, Reid Heilesen, Clark Holder, Hannah Jones, Patrick Kelly, Zachary Kennon, Justine Kirkham (NCCA STEM), Caroline Meakins, Justice Nicholson, Abigayle Norton, Natalie Parker, Shelby Sharpe, Emilee Walker, Matthew Walker, and Alivia Yates; and Class of 2023 — Daniel Bartello, Joseph Cloer (NCCA STEM), Haley George, Sarah Gregory, Sarah Hudgins, Caitlyn Mathis, Bethany McGowan (NCCA STEM) and Nathanael Walsh (NCCA STEM).

• Newton High: Class of 2022 — Jordyn Ash, Lexi Cook (NCCA), Morgan Fannin (NCCA STEM), Amara Igwilo, Kartik Negi (NCCA), McKinley Sanders (NCCA STEM); and Class of 2023 — Kayla Archibald, Hailey Baker (NCCA STEM), Maryah Battie, Jasmine Crouch (NCCA STEM), Noah Geiger (NCCA STEM), Jocelyn Kilgore (NCCA STEM), and Jade Neal (NCCA STEM).

Those students still currently enrolled in high school have this school year in which to complete additional college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

NCSS Director of Secondary Education Shundreia Neely said, “Advanced Placement classes provide a more academically challenging environment for students as they prepare for a post high school journey."

“This exposure better prepares students to experience success as they navigate rigorous college level courses. It is an honor for our district to see the number of students earning such remarkable recognitions," Neely said.

"As we celebrate our AP students’ accomplishments of earning national recognitions as AP Scholars, we also celebrate our AP teachers and school leaders for creating these opportunities and providing support to our students. Proudly, we will continue to increase access and improve performance on AP Exams.”

NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said she was “incredibly proud of our AP Scholars.”

“They have challenged themselves by enrolling in these very rigorous AP courses, and they have also excelled in them," she said.

"Attaining AP Scholar designation is no easy feat as these are college-level courses. To have so many students named AP Scholars is a testament to the students’ commitment to their studies and their teachers’ dedication to providing rigorous instruction with high expectations in the classroom each and every day.”

Through 34 different college level courses and exams, AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admission process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions.

More than 3,800 colleges and universities annually receive AP scores. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.