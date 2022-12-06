26 Newton students’ artwork displayed on Christmas cards superintendent will mail this year

COVINGTON, Ga. — Twenty-six pictures created by Newton County School System students will be featured on 13 different cards to be mailed to those on Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey’s holiday card list.

Local elected and community officials, superintendents from surrounding school districts, and the many other supporters of Newton County Schools are on her list.

With so many outstanding submissions to choose from it was impossible for Fuhrey to pick just one piece of artwork to feature on her official 2022 holiday card, she said.

“This is a tradition that I am so proud to continue,” said Fuhrey. “I’ve received so many compliments since I started featuring student artwork on the holiday cards. In fact, before the holidays get here, people start asking me if they’re going to receive one of the cards again this year. They are quite popular!”

As in previous years, dozens of holiday designs were submitted by NCSS students of all ages and after spending over an hour reviewing the various submissions, Superintendent Fuhrey selected the following students’ designs to be featured on her 2022 holiday cards:

• Karlie Cryder, Kindergarten, Rocky Plains Elementary School

• Tavie Barr, Kindergarten, Rocky Plains Elementary School

• Maxx Faris, First Grade, East Newton Elementary School

• Lauren Joe Merryn Rajharathinam, First Grade, Porterdale Elementary School

• Grayson Alexander, Fourth Grade, East Newton Elementary School

• Brandee Green, Fourth Grade, Fairview Elementary School

• Brianna A. Ventura, Fifth Grade, Heard-Mixon Elementary School

• Madison Moore, Fifth Grade, Heard-Mixon Elementary School

• Brielle Felix, Sixth Grade, Newton County Theme School

• Elise Bray, Sixth Grade, Newton County Theme School

• Grace Thomas, Sixth Grade, Newton County Theme School

• Haylee Matthews, Seventh Grade, Liberty Middle School

• Haley Mathis, Eighth Grade, Newton County Theme School

• Sharon Edwards, Eighth Grade, Newton County Theme School

• Ciara Michalek, Ninth Grade, Alcovy High School

• Britany Hernandez-Pantoja, Ninth Grade, Alcovy High School

• Isabella Webb, Ninth Grade, Newton High School/NCCA STEM Institute

• Kenyah Cook, Ninth Grade, Eastside High School

• Sophia McCullough, Ninth Grade, Eastside High School

• Rivers Curtis, Ninth Grade, Eastside High School

• Damaris Gomez, 10th Grade, Newton High School

• Angelica Negron-Rivera, 10th Grade, Eastside High School

• Ke’Asia White, 11th Grade, Alcovy High School

• Ja’Kiyah Singleton, 11th Grade, Alcovy High School

• Ashley Morgan, 12th Grade, Alcovy High School

• Madeline Gambino, 12th Grade, Eastside High School

“I am so proud to have our students’ artwork on my cards,” said Fuhrey. “We have some very talented artists in our school system and featuring their creations on my cards is one way I can showcase that talent with others in our community.

“The pictures are absolutely beautiful, and I want to thank each and every one of these students for taking the time to create artwork for my cards.”