19 schools to compete in Newton district spelling bee

Students will soon compete to determine who is the best speller in the Newton County School System when it hosts the 2022 district Spelling Bee Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at Porter Performing Arts Center.

Champions from elementary and middle schools in the district will compete.

Students in grades four through eight were eligible to participate in their school competitions. Should the school champion be unable to participate, the runner-up will serve as alternate and compete in the Bee to represent the school.

“Even in the technology rich world that we live in today, spelling continues to be an important tool because the written word is so powerful,” said Benjamin Roundtree, NCSS Chief Academic Officer.

“Among other things, the spelling bee supports our students’ learning by enhancing their understanding of vocabulary relative to spelling and by promoting correct word usage. Indeed, spelling bee competitions in our schools continue to be highly anticipated events, and we are happy to continue this venerable tradition.”

Newton County School System’s school-level spelling bee champions are:

• East Newton Elementary: Adeze Ibe (champion), Ranya Elbakkal (alternate)

• Fairview Elementary: Maci Smith (champion), Sajae Edwards (alternate)

• Flint Hill Elementar: Aaron Henry (champion), Kaylee Hedrick (alternate)

• Heard-Mixon Elementary: Rylan Yeager (champion), Kayden O'Cain (alternate)

• Live Oak Elementary: Amber Beamon (champion), Cam'ron Davis (alternate)

• Livingston Elementary: Maraya Etchison (champion), Wilson Daniel (alternate)

• Mansfield Elementary: Reagan Jewell (champion), Luke Swords (alternate)

• Middle Ridge Elementary: Kathleen Martinez (champion), Gavin Riccardi (alternate)

• Newton County Theme School: Cameron Rutberg (champion), Xavier Delphin (alternate)

• Oak Hill Elementary: Jackson Wright (champion), Damion Simmonds (alternate)

• Porterdale Elementary: Aamer Fallah (champion), Sky Blackmon (alternate)

• Rocky Plains Elementary: Emma Caraway (champion), Alayna Espinosa (alternate)

• South Salem Elementary: Kayden Lebert (champion), Kennadhi Nelson (alternate)

• West Newton Elementary: Jace Henson (champion), Iker Chavez (alternate)

• Clements Middle: A'Riyah Wilson (champion), Amier Neely (alternate)

• Cousins Middle: Dazhon Williams (champion), Johahs Bohn (alternate)

• Indian Creek Middle: Alaina Pratt (champion), Aliya Chasengnou (alternate)

• Liberty Middle: Layla Albert (champion), Kimberly Martinez (alternate)

• Veterans Memorial Middle: London Knox (champion), Branson Moore (alternate)

The winner of the Newton County School System Spelling Bee will represent the school district in the Region 5 Spelling Bee on Feb. 26 at Edwards Middle School in Conyers.