Off-site parking, free shuttle service available for NCSS graduations

COVINGTON, Ga. — As commencement ceremonies are set to be held this week, Newton County Schools officials recently announced various off-site parking locations would include free shuttle pick-up with drop-off at Homer Sharp Stadium.

“We will be running school buses along the shuttle route to pick up any graduation guests who wish to use the free service,” NCSS Chief Operations Officer Michael Barr said. “There are two shuttle routes to help serve families attending graduation.”

Barr said guests could park for free at the Newton County Public Parking Deck, located at 1166 Elm St., and First Baptist Church of Covington Annex, located at 1176 Elm St., and utilize the free shuttle service.

In addition, free parking with shuttle service will also be available at the Covington Professional Park, at 4136 U.S. Highway 278, and Legion Field, at 3173 Mill Street NE.

“Our buses will begin shuttle operations at 5:45 p.m. on graduation evenings,” Barr said. “Once the ceremonies are over guests may utilize the shuttles to return to their vehicles.”

In addition to the off-site parking, Barr noted there were several nearby parking lots families could use within walking distance to the stadium, including parking in front of the old Sharp Learning Center and the Board of Education building. Parking at these locations is free; however, the shuttle service is not available as these locations are in close proximity to the stadium, he said.



“We encourage guests to arrive early to allow ample time to park and make their way to the stadium,” Barr said. “Between the parking at the Stadium, the locations in close proximity to the stadium, and the off-site parking, there should be plenty of spaces for all of our graduation guests. We’re looking forward to joining our guests in celebrating this year’s graduating classes.”

Eastside High School's ceremony will be Wednesday, May 18; Alcovy High School's ceremony will be Thursday, May 19; and Newton High School's ceremony will be Friday, May 20. All ceremonies begin at 8 p.m. inside Homer Sharp Stadium.