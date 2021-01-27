Two killed in head-on collision in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two people were killed recently when the vehicles they were driving struck each other head-on in southwest Newton County.

Coile Anderson, 82, of Conyers, and Tracy Champion, 51, of Sparta, Georgia, were killed in the two-vehicle crash on Georgia Hwy. 212 at Coldwater Drive Friday, Jan. 22, said Caitlin Jett, spokeswoman for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson was driving his vehicle southbound on Hwy. 212 when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by Champion between the hours of 10:55 and 11:03 a.m., Jett said.

Following impact, both vehicles came to an uncontrollable halt in a ditch off Hwy. 212, Jett said.

Champion was pronounced dead at the scene. Anderson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, Jan. 24.