Two arrests made in murder of 39-year old Newborn man

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County deputies recently made two arrests in connection to the May 5 murder of Randall Whitley, age 39, of Newborn.

According to the county Sherrif’s department incident report, Whitley was reportedly involved in a home invation along with Margie Love, 35, and Anthony McDonald, 18, both of Covington and Garrett Blackwell, 21, of Monticello.

The four offenders arrived to a residential home on Georgia Highway 162 in Covington around 8:22 p.m. to confront Love’s ex-partner.

According to reports, the group of four entered the residence without permission, and a fight commenced between the four offenders and one of the victims of the home invasion.

It was during that fight when Whitley was stabbed. After being stabbed, he was taken to a local hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

McDonald was arrested on May 6 while Love was apprehended on May 9.

Warrants had been issued for the arrest of Blackwell but Blackwell turned himself in Thursday and was also charged with first-degree home invasion, murder and aggravated assault.

Deputies did not say who stabbed Whitley. Whitley’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to receive contributions toward his final arrangements.