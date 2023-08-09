Two arrests made in connection to disappearance of Morgan Bauer

PORTERDALE, Ga. – Two people were arrested in connection to the 2016 disappearance of Morgan Bauer, Porterdale police confirmed on Saturday.

According to 11Alive, Porterdale police announced the arrest of Jonathan Alexander Warren in Los Angeles, California. Warren was charged with four felonies – murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death and tampering with evidence. In accordance with California law, Warren’s mug shot was not released.

Katelyn Goble was also arrested in Peoria, Illinois. Goble was charged with two felonies – concealing a death and tampering with evidence, 11Alive reported.

Their relationship to Bauer was not released. Authorities now believe Bauer was murdered and her body was dumped. She went missing over seven years ago on Feb. 26, 2016, two weeks after moving to the Atlanta area from Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Porterdale police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working closely with the Newton County District Attorney’s office, as reported by Atlanta News First.

“Porterdale police officers obtained arrest warrants and two persons have been arrested in this ongoing investigation. Investigators are still actively investigating the case and it is continuing to develop,” Porterdale police said in a statement.