Troopers arrest Covington man after chase ends on I-20

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man was arrested for a series of alleged traffic violations and other crimes related to a pursuit by Georgia State Patrol Sunday that ended with troopers using a maneuver to stop the vehicle on I-20 in Rockdale County.

The chase reportedly began when a trooper observed the driver, identified as James Senter, 28, run a red light in a Ford Explorer on U.S. Hwy. 278 at West Street in Covington Sunday at 6:23 p.m.

As the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle it kept fleeing, which led to the pursuit, a GSP spokesman said.

The fleeing vehicle continued traveling west on 278. It then entered I-20 at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly, the spokesman said.

As the pursuit neared Sigman Road in Rockdale County, the trooper was able to halt the vehicle by performing a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver.

He also was found to have two active warrants for his arrest from Cobb and Wilkinson counties, a spokesman said.