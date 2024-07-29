Teenager killed in Covington gas station shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. – A shooting at a local gas station has left one teenager dead.

The shooting occurred on July 21 at a Chevron gas station on 11230 Highway 36 in Covington.

According to a narrative from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), officers responded to a “penetrating trauma call” at Piedmont Newton Hospital. The officers encountered the three victims of the shooting — two males and one female.

The males – identified as Kyler Durant, 19, and Keywond Gilstrap, 21, – stated that an “unknown vehicle” parked beside their vehicle and began to shoot at their car. When the shooting stopped, the two males realized the female had been shot.

The female was identified as Damenica Roddy of Covington. Roddy would later succumb to her injuries. She was 18 years old.

Durant and Gilstrap were not injured.

Police were unable to identify the suspect(s) involved in the shooting. The scene has since been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Department.



