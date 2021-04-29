Teen facing charges after two weapons found at Newton High School

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton High School student is facing charges after two weapons were discovered at the school April 23.

Keywond Quintrell Gilstrap, 17, of Covington was charged with one felony count of Carrying a Weapon in a School Safety Zone; and a misdemeanor charge of Possession of a Pistol or Revolver by a Person under 18 Years of Age.

In addition, a total of five students are facing unspecified “disciplinary” action in connection with the incident, said school system spokesperson Sherri Davis.

"All students involved will also be subject to school discipline for violation of the Newton County School System code of conduct," Davis said.

A warrant stated the suspect brought the weapons to the school between 8 and 9 a.m.

Davis said school officials then received reports of a possible weapon on campus.

"Local law enforcement personnel were notified at once," Davis said.

During a search of the building, two weapons were located, Davis said.

The afternoon report prompted officials to place the school on lockdown, officials said.

“Multiple” students were taken into custody April 23 after officials found the weapons, Davis said.

Gilstrap was arrested and charged. He was later released on a total bond of $11,200, according to information filed with the Newton County Superior Court.

During a First Appearance hearing Monday, April 26, a judge ordered Gilstrap not to return to Newton High School “unless ordered by the court.”

A spokesman for the Newton County Sheriff's Office said the case was under investigation.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old was charged with drug possession Tuesday, April 27, after Eastside High School’s school resource officer received a tip about a student selling illegal drugs.

Isaiah Regal was arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor.