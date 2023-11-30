Suspect arrested in connection with Social Circle murder

NEWTON COUNTY – Deputies have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Social Circle woman, Natasha Billings, according to a post from the official Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) Facebook page.

The U.S. Marshals Service, along with assistance from the DeKalb County’s Sheriff’s Office and the NCSO arrested Corey Olando Jackson, 41, in DeKalb County.

Billings was found dead in her home in Social Circle on Oct. 30 after her mother requested a welfare check, stating she had not heard from her daughter for several days.

On Nov. 3, Jackson was identified as the prime suspect in the case.

Jackson is being charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Billings and is currently being held in the Newton County Detention Center.