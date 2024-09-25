Student arrested for bringing toy gun to school

NEWTON COUNTY – A Newton High School (NHS) student has been arrested for bringing a toy gun to school.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested the student on Sept. 24 after another student reported the fake weapon, believing it to be real.

The student was charged with disorderly conduct and disrupting the operation of a public school and was released to his parents on the scene.

This is the latest in a string of publicized student arrests that have taken place since the Sept. 4 Apalachee High School shooting just 40 miles away. So far at least eight students have been arrested for charges related to threatening school safety.



