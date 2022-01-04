State agency probing arson fire that damaged car in Covington

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting a fire that severely damaged a car in Covington early Friday.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announced today, Jan. 4, that the vehicle was intentionally set on fire on Baker Street in Covington Friday, Dec. 31, around 1:20 a.m. The 2019 black Chevrolet Impala suffered severe damage, he said.

“The case is still under active investigation, and the fire was found to have been intentionally set,” King said.

In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson, a news release stated.

King said he was asking the community's help in bringing the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice. He said he was asking anyone with information about the Newton County fire to call his Fire Investigators Unit at 800-282-5804.

The Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Covington Police and Fire departments with the investigation.