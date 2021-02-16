Shootings leave Covington man severely injured, damage at apartments

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man reportedly was in serious condition at an Atlanta hospital after being shot in the stomach early Sunday, Feb. 14, after several officers responded to what sounded like a “gun battle.”

And officers also responded Friday night, Feb. 12, to an unrelated shooting that did not lead to injuries but prompted at least one woman to flee the area with her two children as the bullets flew.

The early Sunday incident led to Covington Police charging Terry Smith, 22, of Covington, with one count of aggravated assault after the shooting victim was found in the driveway area of his home with six gunshot wounds, a report stated.

At least 20 officers responded to the call on Collier Street in south Covington that was originally reported as a firearm being discharged Sunday at about 12:43 a.m. .

The officer reportedly responded to the initial call and hearing the dispatcher tell him Covington Police were receiving multiple calls about gunshots.

About five minutes after the initial call, the officer reported hearing “multiple shots fired that sounded like a gun battle” while waiting on backup to arrive.

“Shortly after the gunfire stopped a light color compact car sped up the road, then stopped and backed up,” a report stated.

The officer used a patrol car as cover to locate the incident and found a woman waving officers down and “stating her husband had been shot.”

Officers then began rendering aid to the victim while other officers secured the scene. The victim “was alert and stated that his neighbor shot him,” according to the report.

Investigators reportedly found numerous spent rounds of 9mm bullets in the yard.

After speaking with witnesses officers found they were looking for two suspects identified as “Ook” and “T.” The pair attempted to get away from the scene in a 2006 blue Hyundai Accent before backing the car up, stopping and taking off running from the vehicle, the report stated.

Later, the reporting officer checked vehicles waiting to get to their residences “on the other side of the crime tape” at about 2:50 a.m.

“One of the vehicles I approached was occupied by a passenger matching the physical description” of one of the suspects, the report stated.

“When I asked where they were trying to get, he stated the house where the incident occurred,” the officer reported.

The occupant of the house told the officer she was not expecting anyone. Officers then detained the man, who was identified as Smith, and witnesses identified him as the shooter, the report stated.

An Armsor 206 .38-caliber pistol was placed into evidence, it stated.

In addition, a shoe was found that possibly belonged to Ook, the report stated. He was described as wearing a red T-shirt, black jeans, black slides with white socks, and a low fade haircut.

Smith was being held in the Newton County Jail without bond Monday.

Meanwhile, Covington Police reported Friday night, Feb. 12, they were investigating a report of a shooting between several subjects around an apartment building that caused property damage, including a ruptured water line, but no injuries.

An officer reportedly responded to the call on Magnolia Heights Circle Friday at about 8:30 p.m. and saw water coming out of one apartment.

The officer then moved two males and three females from the apartment and found a bullet had ruptured a main water line to the apartment. The officer also found bullet holes in the wall and door and 9mm bullet shell casings.

"At that time, all suspects were searched and detained," the report stated.

"Bullet cases were found in the apartment and the back stairwell leading away from the building. Also, several live rounds were found in the front of the apartment," the report stated.

Bullet holes also were found in a vehicle parked between two buildings, it stated.

A person told The Covington News she was with her two children in a breezeway at the complex when the incident occurred.

"We had to run for our lives. Literally," the woman said.

Suspects were transported to Covington Police Department for interviews, while a crime scene technician collected bullet casings and live rounds and took photos as evidence. No other information was reported.