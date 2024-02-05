Shoe deal gone wrong: Deputies investigate armed robbery

NEWTON COUNTY – A shoe deal gone wrong was the subject of an armed robbery Sunday night.

On Feb. 4, deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) responded to the Crestfield Circle and Chandler Field Drive in Covington about an armed robbery.

According to an NCSO press release, the investigation determined that a 20-year old male met up with the unidentified suspect(s) in hopes to purchase a pair of shoes. The group had talked online and agreed to meet at a Chandler Field Drive residence.

Once the parties met, the suspect(s) approached the victim wearing dark clothing and masks.

When attempting to finalize the transaction, the suspect(s) proceeded to point a gun at the victim, which caused the victim to “quickly drive away,” according to the press release. The suspect(s) then targeted the victim’s vehicle with the weapon, causing the victim to crash on the woodline between two Chandler Field Drive residences.

In an email to, the NCSO said the victim sustained minor injuries. Also, according to NCSO, no arrests have been made and that the case is an ongoing investigation.